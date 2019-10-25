Angola: UN Deems Reforms in Angola Crucial

Photo: Lucas Neto/Angop
Resident co-ordinator of the UN System in Angola, Paolo Balladelli.
25 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The resident co-ordinator of the United Nations System in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, last Thursday in Luanda recognised that crucial reforms are being implemented in Angola for the progress of this African country.

Addressing the ceremony of celebration of the 74th foundation anniversary of the United Nations (UN), marked last Thursday, Paolo Balladelli highlghted the fight against corruption, whose effectiveness is expected to bring about sustainable development and well-being for the country.

In the presence of several ambassadors accredited in Angola, the UN official highlighted also the process of decentralisation and de-bureaucratisation, catering for a public governance with effective results and with the participation of the citizens.

As regards human rights, Paolo Balladelli said that the recent ratification by Angola of three important international treaties in this domain and its participation in the Human Rights Council demonstrate the commitment and vision of the Angolan authorities.

On the occasion, the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, informed that Angola faces all UN challenges with seriousness and it has been making its contribution to various issues, such as in the preservation and resolution of conflicts in Southern Africa, Central Africa and the Great Lakes Region.

He mentioned the recent agreement reached between Rwanda and Uganda, which was brokered in Luanda.

He went on to say that Angola has been one of the major contributors to the budget of the African Union, including the Peace Fund.

Téte António also highlighted the continuous support Angola gets from the UN agencies based in its territory, which have also provided solutions to minimise the effects of the economic and financial crisis that has hit the country.

