Angola: Russia - Summit Recommends Anti-Terrorism Measures

Sochi — Russian authorities and African leaders attending the first Russia-Africa Summit Thursday in Sochi recommended the international community to continue to perform joint and comprehensive actions to combat terrorism.

This call is expressed in the final declaration of the Summit, attended by Heads of State and Government from 50 African countries, including the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The participants defended implementation of the measures regardless of the forms and ideologies of the terrorist groups.

They called for the need multiplying efforts to prevent the continued growth of organised crime in order to end the terrorist threat.

Participants urged all UN Member States to continue their specific actions and measures to draft legislation to regulate social networks to reduce the impact of terrorist actions.

Terrorism was one of the themes highlighted during the Summit's work, at a time when some regions of planet Earth continue to suffer from these actions.

These practices are constant particularly in Africa, with to Nigeria, Somalia, Libya and Mali, where terrorist groups and attacks are multiplying.

According to the 2018 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), terrorism deaths fell for the third consecutive year after peaking in 2014.

In 2017, the total death toll fell by 27 percent, with the highest incidence in Iraq and Syria, with 94 countries improving in raking over that period.

While the GTI believes its global impact is diminishing, data show that terrorism is still widespread and worsening in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia and Syria, which reported more than 1,000 deaths in that period.

The GTI report indicates that Somalia and Egypt recorded the largest increases in the number of terrorist deaths in 2017.

Deaths from such attacks increased by 93 percent in Somalia from 2016 to 2017, and more than one death was recorded in 67 countries.

To reduce the impact of these terrorist attacks on the peoples of Africa and beyond, the Russia-Africa Summit advocated, among other measures, to the prohibition or limitation of the use of non-governmental and charitable organisations for illegal purposes.

It required subpoena from persons and organisations responsible for supporting in any and all forms the individuals and entities involved in terrorist activities.

The Heads of State and Government of Africa and Russia called for continued implementation of measures to curb the recruitment of terrorist groups and their sources of funding.

The participants also called for continued close cooperation on conflict resolution and prevention in Africa under the African Union initiative to end armed hostilities in Africa by 2020.

For African and Russian statesmen, the principle of "African solutions to African problems" should continue to govern conflict resolution activities.

They recommended that, in specialised international forums, Russia and African states do their best to prevent the transformation of space into a stage of military confrontation and to ensure the security of space activities.

The parties, signatories to Prohibition of Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) of 16 December 1971 and on Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) of 13 January 1993, have undertaken to comply with and to strengthen the above conventions. This will be through the approval of a Protocol attached to the PBWC which provides, among other provisions, for an effective mechanism for verifying its implementation.

The Russia-Africa Summit closed early Thursday evening after an intense day of work. In addition to the Summit, the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, which began Wednesday here in Sochi, also closed on Thursday.