Sudan: Delegation of Darfur Rebel Movement to Arrive in Khartoum Today

25 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) will travel to the Sudanese capital on Saturday, to intensify communication with political forces in the country.

Upon return to Khartoum from Juba on Thursday, the negotiating delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, a coalition of five armed movements) asserted that there is a strong political will of both the Sudanese government and SRF delegations to reach a just and comprehensive peace throughout Sudan.

The daughter of the late Khalil Ibrahim, founder of the Darfuri Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Isar Khalil, who signed the Juba Declaration of Principles for the movement in September, said at a press conference at Khartoum Airport yesterday that the peace talks brokered by South Sudan "will tackle the roots of the Sudanese crises, and stop the voice of arms to achieve peace, security and stability in Sudan.

"The old Sudan has died. We are trying to put the foundations for a new Sudan based on equality and citizenship," he stated

She further reported that the two sides agreed to release the last groups of rebel fighters still held in Sudanese prisons.

Khalil thanked the Government of South Sudan for hosting the negotiations that will resume in Juba after one month.

SLM-MM

SRF leading member El Toom Hajo announced that an SLM-MM delegation will arrive in Khartoum on Saturday. He explained that the rebel coalition decided to strengthen its ties with followers and intensify communication with political forces in the country.

The negotiations that began in Juba on October 14, "were more of a dialogue and consultations rather than direct negotiations", he said. "The signing of a peace agreement that will include all Sudan is just a matter of time."

On Tuesday, the South Sudanese mediation team announced that the talks would be adjourned until November 21 to give the parties time for consultations.

The chairman of the SRF, El Hadi Idris, told Radio Dabanga from Juba that the South Sudanese mediation team will contact international and regional parties for support and funds for peace building, the voluntary return of displaced people and refugees, and restoration of what has been destroyed during the wars. The armed movements will contact stakeholders including displaced people, refugees, youth, and women.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.