Sudan: Delegation of Darfur Rebel Movement to Arrive in Khartoum Today

Khartoum — Leaders of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) will travel to the Sudanese capital on Saturday, to intensify communication with political forces in the country.

Upon return to Khartoum from Juba on Thursday, the negotiating delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, a coalition of five armed movements) asserted that there is a strong political will of both the Sudanese government and SRF delegations to reach a just and comprehensive peace throughout Sudan.

The daughter of the late Khalil Ibrahim, founder of the Darfuri Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Isar Khalil, who signed the Juba Declaration of Principles for the movement in September, said at a press conference at Khartoum Airport yesterday that the peace talks brokered by South Sudan "will tackle the roots of the Sudanese crises, and stop the voice of arms to achieve peace, security and stability in Sudan.

"The old Sudan has died. We are trying to put the foundations for a new Sudan based on equality and citizenship," he stated

She further reported that the two sides agreed to release the last groups of rebel fighters still held in Sudanese prisons.

Khalil thanked the Government of South Sudan for hosting the negotiations that will resume in Juba after one month.

SLM-MM

SRF leading member El Toom Hajo announced that an SLM-MM delegation will arrive in Khartoum on Saturday. He explained that the rebel coalition decided to strengthen its ties with followers and intensify communication with political forces in the country.

The negotiations that began in Juba on October 14, "were more of a dialogue and consultations rather than direct negotiations", he said. "The signing of a peace agreement that will include all Sudan is just a matter of time."

On Tuesday, the South Sudanese mediation team announced that the talks would be adjourned until November 21 to give the parties time for consultations.

The chairman of the SRF, El Hadi Idris, told Radio Dabanga from Juba that the South Sudanese mediation team will contact international and regional parties for support and funds for peace building, the voluntary return of displaced people and refugees, and restoration of what has been destroyed during the wars. The armed movements will contact stakeholders including displaced people, refugees, youth, and women.