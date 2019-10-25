Tunisia: Ennahdha to Consult With Different Stakeholders to Form Government

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha Party said Thursday that it will begin "consultations with the concerned parties, first and foremost the President of the Republic to find common ground on the formation of the government as soon as possible."

Ennahdha continues its consultations with national figures, party representatives and political stakeholders to outline "the foundations of an action plan of the next government, likely to achieve prosperity, stability and security," the party said at the end of its Executive Bureau meeting on Wednesday.

Ennahdha said to have welcomed the inauguration speech of President Kais Saied, particularly with regard to the supremacy of the Constitution, the enforcement of the law, the preservation of the public money, the consolidation of women's achievements, the fight against terrorism, the upholding of Arab and Muslim human and cultural values and Tunisia's permanent support to just causes, particularly the Palestinian cause.