Tunisia: Ennahdha to Consult With Different Stakeholders to Form Government

24 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha Party said Thursday that it will begin "consultations with the concerned parties, first and foremost the President of the Republic to find common ground on the formation of the government as soon as possible."

Ennahdha continues its consultations with national figures, party representatives and political stakeholders to outline "the foundations of an action plan of the next government, likely to achieve prosperity, stability and security," the party said at the end of its Executive Bureau meeting on Wednesday.

Ennahdha said to have welcomed the inauguration speech of President Kais Saied, particularly with regard to the supremacy of the Constitution, the enforcement of the law, the preservation of the public money, the consolidation of women's achievements, the fight against terrorism, the upholding of Arab and Muslim human and cultural values and Tunisia's permanent support to just causes, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.