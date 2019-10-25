South Africa: Naked Insurance Wins Big At MTN App Awards

Johannesburg — AN application using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and chat-bots to give consumers insurance cover at the touch of a smart-screen has been adjudged the overall winner in the MTN Business App of the Year Awards.

Naked Insurance, as the app is called, was announced the winner in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

The app, which offers insurance in under three minutes, is almost fully automated to manage clients' policies, keeping costs lower while driving greater efficiency.

Users have constant control over when and how much cover they have, and all claims and processing are done via the app.

Naked Insurance charges a fixed fee of 20 percent of premiums for costs and some profit. The remaining 80 percent of annual profit after claims, is given to local communities.

Naked Insurance also won the Best Financial Solution Award.

The MTN Business App of the Year Awards are South Africa's most prestigious app development competition.

"We at MTN Business were very impressed to see the calibre of entries in this year's competition," Wanda Matandela, MTN Business Chief Enterprise Officer, said.

"It's truly rewarding to see how this premier app development platform continues to grow from strength to strength. Ultimately, this is at the heart of everything that we do - it's about creating platforms that enable innovators and entrepreneurs."

Naked Insurance joins a club of elite previous winners whose apps have gone on to become household names.

CATEGORY WINNERS:

Best Enterprise Solution : Digger

Most Innovative Solution: SI Realities.

Best Health Solution: Vula Mobile

Best Agricultural Solution: Hydra Farm Awareness

Best Educational Solution: Matric Live

Best South African Solution: Franc

Best Consumer Solution: Over

Best Women in STEM Solution: LocTransi

Best Gaming Solution : Loot Defence

Best Breakthrough Developer: MoWash.