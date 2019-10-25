Zimbabwe: 'Zanu-PF Youths' Stone Late Police Brutality Victim's Hearse

Suspected Zanu PF youths Thursday stoned and smashed the windscreen of a hearse carrying late Harare vendor and police brutality victim, Hilton Tamangani in Chitungwiza.

The youths are said to have waylaid the vehicle in the satellite town's Zengeza suburb where they pelted it with rocks and bricks, smashing its windscreen and exposing the coffin inside.

Terrence Bonde, brother to Tamangani, confirmed the incident.

"Zanu PF youths stoned the hearse carrying my brother's body on its way home.

"No one knows the motive, but we are very much worried by this unAfrican behaviour," said Bonde.

Bonde said one of the female assailants had been identified as one Nyasha, a middle-aged member of the ruling party's militant youth league.

Tamangani passed on Saturday morning while in prison custody after being allegedly beaten up heavily by police who accused him and 10 others of assaulting a member of the law enforcement agency.

Government says investigations into Tamangani's death have since been instituted.

MDC president Nelson Chamisa visited the late Tamangani's home Thursday afternoon to condole with the family.