South Africa: Burned Body Found Two Months Ago Confirmed to Be That of Missing Girl, 7

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

North West police have confirmed that the charred remains discovered two months ago are that of seven-year-old Kgothatso Molefe.

She disappeared on July 24.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Kgothatso was last seen alive at Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg. She was a pupil at the school.

Myburgh confirmed that the remains - which were found by a passer-by on August 2 in Lefagaratlha, Rustenburg - belonged to Kgothatso.

As part of the investigation, DNA samples were collected and sent for forensic analysis.

The results came back confirming that they belonged to her.

Myburgh said they are now investigating a murder case.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigation is required to contact the nearest police station.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.