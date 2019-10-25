South Africa: Police Divers Join Intensified Search for Missing Southern Cape Mother, Daughter

25 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Police divers from Mossel Bay have been called in as rescue efforts intensify to find a missing mother and her daughter from Herolds Bay, Southern Cape police said on Friday.

Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Cuzette and Hugo, went missing on Tuesday. Late on Thursday, it was confirmed that the body of 2-year-old Hugo had been recovered.

Police said his body had been found floating in a gorge.

Heidi, Cuzette and Hugo were reported missing after parting company with father and husband Etienne at a car park in Herolds Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the search would continue on Friday.

"Police divers from the Mossel Bay port of entry have been launched and will patrol the coastline between Mossel Bay and the Wilderness in an attempt to find the mother and daughter," Pojie said.

He thanked all emergency personnel who had worked tirelessly since Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that a VW Caravelle believed to belong to Heidi was found at the bottom of a cliff, after a search party noticed tyre tracks near a ledge in Voelklip, Herolds Bay.

Pojie said: "As soon as the tide changes, they will try to recover the vehicle in the hopes of finding them, or at least some sign of what transpired."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.