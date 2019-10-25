South Africa: SAPS Launches 2019-2020 Safer Festive Season Operations in Umlazi, 25 Oct

press release

SAPS is turning to technology to turn the tide against crime as it kick-starts festive season operations

The South African Police Service (SAPS) together with other law enforcement agencies will be launching the 2019/2020 Safer Festive Season Operations tomorrow in Umlazi, South of Durban.

The Safer Festive Season Operations will be conducted under the theme ZIZOJIKA IZINTO - TURNING THE TIDE AGAINST CRIME.

The launch will take place as follows :

Date: Friday, 25 October 2019

Time: 10:00

Venue: King Zwelithini Stadium, Griffiths Mxenge Hwy & Ephraim Mdala Maphumulo St, Umlazi D, Umlazi, 4031

As a build up to the launch, security forces will be embarking on a series of events from 6:00am tomorrow, 25 October 2019.

Members of the Media who wish to join the security forces can meet at 05:30am at the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Provincial Head Office, Servamus Building, Braam Fischer Street, Durban from where we will proceed on the said series of events.

During the launch of the Safer Festive Season Operations the SAPS, together with Vodacom will be launching a SAPS App called MySAPS mobile App.

A first of its kind on the continent, the MySaps mobile App was designed to provide South Africans with a new and easy way to access policing services and information.

The new app will allow citizens to interact with law enforcement officials more effectively by:

Providing tip-offs anonymously through the app

Finding nearest police stations and facilities

Allowing a victim of crime to send messages instantly during an emergency.

Also coupled with this launch will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the SAPS and the Department of Tourism ahead of the busy festive season.

