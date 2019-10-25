Zimbabwe: Mohadi Ex-Wife Turns Up the Heat On VP, Demands His Arrest

Vice President Kembo Mohadi's ex-wife, Tambudzani has written to police commanders demanding to know if her assault complaint against her former spouse was taken up for investigation and possible arrest of the VP.

Mohadi is accused by his former wife of beating and further threatening to hack her down with an axe earlier during the year.

In a letter she addressed to the Officer Commanding Beitbridge Police District, Tambudzani demanded to know whether a docket was opened after her complaint on 7 April this year.

The VP, who has since gone separate ways with Tambudzani and now has a much younger wife, allegedly descended on the former couple's matrimonial home and ordered his ex-wife off the property.

He was in the company of his security aides and some police officers.

Through her lawyer, Tambudzani wrote, "On the 7th of April 2019, the Senator made a statement to Inspector Chirimuminda with regards an attack and assault by her estranged husband, the Vice President Kembo Mohadi on the 30th of March 2019 at her residence in Beitbridge.

"The Senator advises that she has faced serious challenges in reporting the matter and obtaining the status of the investigations. Since April, the Senator has requested for updates on the police investigations to no avail.

"We now seek your assistance in establishing whether a docket was opened with regards the complaint made by our client.

"As the responsible authority, we seek confirmation on whether any appropriate criminal investigations into the Vice President's behaviour have been conducted and whether any appropriate criminal charges have been or will be levelled against him."

If Mohadi is investigated and brought before a court of law, it will be the first time a member of the national presidium would have been dragged to answer criminal charges.