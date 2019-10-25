Ghana: A New Dawn Beckons Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today go to polls to elect a new president for the association.

After months of uncertainty following wrangling at the corridors of the association, "the football people" at an extraordinary congress will elect new leadership to run the affairs of the association.

Already, election for members of the Executive Council has been held with the election of some notable figures such as Randy Abbey among others.

Today, the election of the president of football's governing body will be held to choose from an array of candidates that for the first time in the annals of Ghana football includes a female lawyer, Amanda Akuokor Clinton.

Other candidates including two former GFA vice-presidents, Frederick Papoe and George Afriyie will battle Kurt Edwin Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah and George Ankomah Mensah for the prestigious presidency of Ghana football.

The election promises to be a highly keen contest due to the calibre of candidates who have already sold their manifesto to the delegates during a five-week intensive campaign.

Besides, the candidates have also had media engagements and participated in a novelty debate to showcase the stuff they are made off.

The Ghanaian Times in certain that the coast is clear for the election which is being watched keenly by all Ghanaians given what Ghana football has been taken through in the past one year.

Following the "Number 12" exposé leading to the formation of a care taker body to run the affairs of the association, Ghana football has been in the doldrums with no association football.

We are delighted that at long last the process has started for the election of leaders to steer the football ship back on course.

We have no doubt arrangements have been made for a hitch-free process for the election and it is our expectation that the best candidate will emerge victorious.

We hope that all the candidates contesting today will accept the outcome of the election as they have pledged because, there has been a level playing field for all of them.

While the winning candidate has the right to celebrate, we urge moderation and urge the losing candidates to join hands to support the winner to steer the affairs of the association.

Ghana football is at the cross-roads and we believe that unity is required to guide the association.

Once again, we congratulate the newly elected Ex-co members and wish all the presidential aspirants good luck.