Ghana: NSA Wishes GFA Well

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has sent a good will message to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ahead of today's presidential elections.

Today's meeting will see to the election of a new FA president after previous president, Kwesi Nyantakyi was forced out by a documentary that exposed massive corrupt practices in the administration of the game in Ghana.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at the NSA, Mr Charles Amofah wished the six candidates vying for the slot well.

They include Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton and George Ankama.

The statement said "The National Sports Authority (NSA) will continue to partner the FA like any of the 45 sporting federations and associations, specifically to develop, promote and organise football in Ghana. To this end, we expect the election to be free, fair with the outcome acceptable to all parties."

"We also commend the Dr Kofi Amoah-led NC GFA, for steering the affairs of Ghana football for well over a year and also providing an enabling environment to all interested individuals to be part of the electoral process."

It said the reforms introduced by the NC that culminated in the new Statutes for the FA was unprecedented.

"On this note, we wish the GFA well in the congress and may the best candidates emerge as victors to lead Ghana football to greater heights."