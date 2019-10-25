Ghana: Refurbished Chemistry Laboratory for Navrongo SHS Inaugurated

Navrongo — A refurbished Chemistry laboratory of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Kassena- Nankana East Municipality of the Upper East Region, was last Saturday inaugurated, to enhance the teaching of sciences in the school, during the Speech and Prize Giving Day.

It was rehabilitated with the support of a British national, Lord Bradford, a former Chemistry tutor of the school in the 1960s, who dedicated GH¢42,000 he raised during his 70th birthday last year, to support the school.

As part of the activities, a sod was cut for the construction of a clinic and a bust of the late former headmistress of the school, Francisca Yizura, was unveiled to immortalise her contribution to the school, all sponsored by the past students of the school, known as Nabia (prince and princesses).

The speech day was co-sponsored by the 1979 year group on the theme "Promoting quality education in Navrongo Senior High School- Opportunities, challenges and the way forward," as part of role modelling,career guidance,and counselling to promote high academic standards in the school.

A number of students and teaching staff were presented with awards, involving books, certificates and cash for their hard work in teaching and learning.

The event, which was graced by the Northern Regional Minister and acting Upper East Regional Minister, Saeed Salifu, was attended by past students of the school from across the country and beyond.

The Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, Navro-Pio, Pe Dennis Asagpare Aniakwoa Balinia Adda, a past student also launched a year-long activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the school to be held next year on the theme "Sustaining sixty years of quality education in NAVASCO - The role of stakeholders."

Navrongo Senior High School, formerly Navrongo Secondary School was established in September 1960 under the Ghana Education Trust to make education accessible to northern Ghana to promote national development.

Since its establishment in a remote rural community in northern Ghana, the school has lived up to the Latin phrase "lux Birealis" on its crest, meaning the "Light of the North," having churned out great men and women who are shining in their chosen fields of endeavours within Ghana and across the world.

Almost six decades after its establishment, infrastructure has been a challenge in matching enrolment, as the headmistress Mercy Babachuwey, has enumerated inadequate classroom block, dormitory, lack of fence wall, attrition of teaching staff,among others, as some of the challenges, underscoring the contribution of the past students in helping to fill in the gap.