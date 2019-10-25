Ghana: NCA U.S.$4 Million Embezzlement - AG Asked to File State of Case

The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday gave the Attorney-General (AG) one week to file its state of case, in the case a former board member of National Communications Authority (NCA) is seeking to overturn the decision of a High Court.

Nana Owusu has filed a certiorari at the SC to quash a decision by the Commercial Division "five" of the Accra High Court to dismiss his submission of no case.

Nana Owusu and four others - Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, the former Board

Chairman of the NCA; William Tetteh Tevie, the former Director-General of the NCA; Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator; and George Derek Oppong, a businessman, were charged in December, 2017, for allegedly embezzling $4 million belonging to the NCA.

They had pleaded not guilty to all the charges and were granted GH¢1 million bail each.

The trial judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, adjourned the case to November 12, pending the outcome of the certiorari application before the SC.

Appearing before Justice Baffour on October 9, counsel for Ensaw, Mr Johnson Normesinu, argued that in the interest of justice, proceedings should be adjourned until the Supreme Court determined his client's application.

Baffour Assassie Gyimah, counsel for Alhaji Osman, said that it would be prudent for the court to await the decision of the apex court because if the certiorari application succeeded, it would change the whole dynamics of the case and also affect the other accused persons.

The accused are standing trial for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of $4 million of state funds during the purchase of listening devices for the National Security, which was sponsored by the NCA.