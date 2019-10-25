Ghana: Kotoko Declare 'Red Sunday'

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has declared "Red Sunday" ahead of their first leg CAF Confederation Cup encounter against Cote d'Ivoire's San Pedro at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Followers of the 'Red Army' have been urged to do all-red and fill up the stadium in support of the team to facilitate an easy win on Sunday.

The Times Sports has gathered that the Porcupine Warriors are leaving no stone unturned to win the day.

"The players are poised to ensure a win as they have put behind them their defeat to Etoile du Sahel, a management member close to the club, said.

Kotoko were booted out of the CAF Champions League Competition on a 3-2 aggregate by the Tunisian club, having won 2-0 in the first leg in Kumasi before losing 3-0 in the return encounter in Tunisia.

Just after the defeat, Head Coach Zachariassen said in an interview that the club's level was not in the championship, but rather in the Confederation.

It is in view of this that fans of the Reds are in high expectation of massive victory on Sunday.

"We are not expecting just two goals, we need more goals to make the second leg just a formality," Ernest Kofi Adu, a die-hard supporter told the Times Sports.

Some football analysts believe Kotoko need to up their game for a massive win as they face San Pedro on Sunday, to make the second leg a less daunting task.

Winner of the two-legged games, automatically progress into the group stage of the 2019/2020 tournament.