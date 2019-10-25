Ghanaian Among 3 Awarded 1st AU Continental Prize

25 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday awarded three African teachers with the first Continental Teacher Prize for their outstanding performance.

The teachers, namely Augusta Lartey-Young, from Presbyterian Boy's Secondary School in Ghana; Erick Ademba, Asumbi Girls School in Kenya, and also Gladys Kuchope, from a school in Uganda, have received certificates and 10,000 U.S. dollars each at a ceremony held at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

They have been awarded for achievements, including among others in quality teaching; encouraging desirable behaviours; engaging in activities and networks that enhance the social and cultural value of learning; and helping students achieve their long-term career goals, by organising engagement with relevant agencies and information.

Speaking at the ceremony, Beatrice Njenga, Head of AU Education Division, noted that the Teacher Prize is an important and valuable instrument that contributes to the success of Agenda 2063 and continental Education strategy for Africa (CESA) to enhance visibility and status of the teacher in Africa at all levels from early childhood to tertiary levels including TVET, and promote teaching as a first choice profession.

The AU Teacher Prize will raise the status of the teaching profession and the teacher, and inspire the best possible candidates to join the teaching profession, and it further serve as a catalyst for similar programmes at regional and national levels.

"It is a key instrument in our efforts to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in Africa. As we celebrate committed leading teachers, we provide an opportunity for sharing best practices that are transforming lives of students and their communities, enhancing learning experiences and building formidable intellectual capital and Africentric knowledge products that will enable Africa to harness its resources for shared prosperity," she said.

Speaking to reporters, Augusta Lartey-Young, one of the three prize winners, said that the prize she won is an outcome of team work and that there are others who have contributed to the achievements.

"I dedicate this award to them and I urge them to continue to work hard; I know they wanted also to be recognised; and I thank everybody who contributed in putting this award; and I know that in the future we are going to see a better and even much better awards for teachers," she said. -Xinhua

