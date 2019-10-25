South Africa: Western Cape Pledges R50 Million Drought Relief for Farmers

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The Western Cape government has made R50m in emergency drought relief available to farmers in drought-stricken areas of the province, much to the relief of Agri Western Cape.

"These funds will be allocated specifically to provide two months of fodder support for farmers in the drought-stricken Central Karoo District, Matzikamma and Little Karoo areas," said Finance MEC David Maynier after the provincial cabinet approved it.

"The socio-economic impact on farmworkers and farming communities would be significant should the agricultural activity in the Western Cape collapse," he added.

Without help, the agricultural and agri-processing sectors, which provide jobs and contributed to 36.1% of exports from the province in 2018, would collapse.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Dr Ivan Meyer said the provincial government had also asked the national agriculture department for another R147m for further drought support.

The Western Cape has, in the meantime, set aside R100 000 for counselling and pastoral support to struggling farmers affected by the drought.

It is also giving 125 households and 625 individuals in Kannaland food parcels, while 666 agricultural workers in Kannaland, Matzikamma and other affected districts are also benefiting from the extended public works green opportunities programme.

A technical drought assessment by the Department of Agriculture in February and March this year showed that the northern part of the West Coast District, entire Central Karoo, and parts of the Eden, Cape Winelands and Overberg were classified as "extremely critical" in a drought assessment analysis.

"In many areas, no natural vegetation has survived the drought and planted pasture and fodder banks have long been exhausted," said Meyer.

Farmers have already culled animals due to the drought.

They are also worried that they will not have the capital or resources to recover from the drought as the regions will need at least three years of average or above average rain to recover.

Jannie Strydom, Agri Western Cape's CEO, said: "We are grateful for all their assistance and support over the past five years and appreciate that our provincial government understands and values the role of agriculture in the economy of the province."

Agri Western Cape would render as much humanitarian help as possible even though its own drought relief fund is almost depleted as the crisis started to hit in 2015.

"Many producers in various sectors are facing cash flow constraints as farm revenues diminish and operating costs remain high. This is resulting in a humanitarian crisis in the affected areas and we are thankful for every contribution to our drought relief fund," Strydom said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Agribusiness
Climate
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.