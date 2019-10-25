Nigeria: Gay Nigerian Student Shares Assault Experiences

25 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

An undergraduate student in one of the Nigerian universities, Matthew Blaise, has narrated his experiences as a gay living in Nigerian.

Matthew Blaise recently went on Twitter to share about 5 cases of homophobic assaults and harassment he has experienced.

Homophobic attacks on gays, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, are common in the country. This is because Nigerian law does not support or protect such acts.

Blaise who is frustrated with his situation, having suffered multiple human rights violations and hate crimes says He is now struggling with his mental health,

He wrote on Twitter:

"Everything that happened to me messed me up big time, I won't lie. I still haven't recovered from any of them. I now deal with complicated paranoia and anxiety. I'm not in a good place mentally at all. Much has happened. I have passed them but I know many will still come"

I'll share 5 assault cases I've gone through in the hands of homophobes and 5 harassment cases I've also gone through in their hands. I'd love you guys to RTS, so this people will see they are hurting us badly.

-- Son of the rainbow🌈 (@Blaise_21) September 27, 2019

