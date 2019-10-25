Malawi: Police Arrest 15 Over Burning of Boats, Fishing Gear in Mangochi

Photo: He Who Laughs Last/Wikimedia
(File photo).
25 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police have arrested 15 people for allegedly burning boats and fishing gear on October 14, 2019, in Mangochi worth K9 million belonging to a businessman on suspicion that he practices witchcraft.

Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida said all the 15 people hail from Ntola fishing beach where the incident took place.

The people burnt the boats and fishing gear after accusing the businessman Limbani Mhone of witchcraft following the drowning of his fisherman Mavuto Phiri.

Police say Phiri, 20, felt 20 whilst on board a fishing boat and fell into the Shire river and drowned.

Other fishermen could not find him in the water and when the villagers heard about it, they rushed to the beach where they set ablaze the businessman's boats.

Phiri hailed from chief Nkumbira's area in Nkhata Bay.

