Nigeria: Child Abuse - FCTA to Name, Shame Offenders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned residents to desist from "using babies to babysit other babies" as it will name and shame those guilty of child abuse.

The Director of Gender at FCTA Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Agnes Hart, said the administration would protect the rights of every child in the territory as stipulated in the Child Rights Act of 2003.

Mrs. Hart who gave the warning while parading a couple suspected of abusing a 12-year-old girl in their care, said the department would not be silent while children were being abused and traumatised in the guise of training.

Addressing the couple, Mrs. Hart said, "It's so obvious that you have traumatised this child that she is scared and no longer herself; that is a serious aspect of emotional and physical abuse which is a violation of the Child Rights Act 2003.

"Here in the FCT, we forbid any form of child abuse, and we will not take it lightly. Our duty is to protect the child, and all we do is in the best interest of the child."

The department was said to have rescued the 12-year-old girl following a tip-off from neighbours in Kubwa.

The victim, who was rescued from the residence of Kelechi and Agatha Ibuachi, was brought in with several cuts and lacerations on her body and was allegedly kept out of school for a term.