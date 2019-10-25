Namibia: Home Affairs Introduces Speedy Visa Service

Citizens from 47 nations - 27 of them being African - can get a visa within 15 minutes of arrival at the Walvis Bay International Airport as part of the new 'visa-on-arrival' system.

This was said by chief of immigration control and citizenship at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Nehemiah Nghishekwa, during the launch of the system at the harbour town's airport yesterday.

"Of course, those who acquired visas beforehand do not have to go through this process," he added.

The 15 minutes is how long it takes if a background check by immigration officials does not flag the visitor as a prohibited immigrant, or as being on other watch lists.

Furthermore, the applicant should satisfy the immigration officer that the visit is legitimate, and the individual has sufficient means of sustenance or proof that they are sponsored for that purpose while in Namibia.

It is also required that their passport is at least valid for a period of not less than six months from the date of arrival, and there should be at least not less than three blank pages for the endorsement of visas.

Tourist visits to Namibia are allowed 90 days per year, which may be granted at once, or as per the discretion of the immigration officer at the entry point, depending on information provided.

The Walvis Bay Airport is the second major port of entry where the new visa system - which will soon evolve into the e-Visa - was introduced. Hosea Kutako International Airport was the first port to get the system.

According to deputy minister of home affairs and immigration, Maureen Hinda-Mbuende, the next port of entry to have the system will be the Katima Mulilo border post at the end of November, while the entry points at Noordoewer, Ariamsvlei, Oshikango, Trans-Kalahari and Oranjemund will have the system in the first quarter of 2020.

Due to Namibia not having far-reaching diplomatic networks globally, which made it difficult for citizens from nations without a Namibian foreign service to get visas to come to Namibia, the new visa-on-arrival system exempts visitors from these countries to apply for visas in advance before departing their countries of origin for tourism, visiting, or transiting through Namibia.

Along with this principal decision by the government, Namibia exempted over 60 countries from visa requirements.

The arrangement, however, excludes people coming to Namibia for employment purposes, which obligate them to apply and acquire an employment permit in advance.

Visas-on-arrival will benefit bona fide tourists (excluding tour guides who are required to obtain an employment permit in advance); potential investors coming to explore business opportunities; visitors coming to attend meetings, seminars, workshops (excluding those coming to perform pay-related jobs, which still require an employment permit); friendships and family-related visits; and medical visits.

Hinda-Mbuende said the 47 selected countries are only the start of an ongoing process that will see more countries brought on board. She urged other nations to reciprocate, or offer Namibia similar relaxed visa benefits.

The new system hopes to boost Namibia's tourism sector by accessing maximum benefits for local economic and social development.