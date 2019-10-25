Angola: Air Namibia Reintroduces Windhoek-Luanda Route

25 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Air Namibia has reintroduced the Windhoek-Luanda route after a three-month suspension.

The Windhoek-Luanda flights will commence on Sunday, Air Namibia spokesperson Twakulilwa Kayofa announced yesterday.

"Air Namibia will service this route three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, using the Airbus A319," he said.

Air Namibia's acting commercial general manager Wimpie van Vuuren said the Windhoek-Luanda route was the airline's most profitable route from 1998 to 2015.

"The situation changed when the Angolan economy weakened and passenger demand for air travel declined. To adapt to these economic changes, from 2016/17, Air Namibia reduced the number of flights from seven to six per week, then to five. By 2018/19, the number of flights was reduced to four per week," he added.

Van Vuuren said after some market analysis, a decision was taken to temporarily suspend operations during the low season to reduce losses to the airline.

"With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit our neighbouring country, and vice versa, Air Namibia [has] restructured the operation to meet the current demand with the resumption of this route," he noted.

- Nampa-Xinhua

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Namibia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.