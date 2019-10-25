Angola: Air Namibia Reintroduces Windhoek-Luanda Route

Air Namibia has reintroduced the Windhoek-Luanda route after a three-month suspension.

The Windhoek-Luanda flights will commence on Sunday, Air Namibia spokesperson Twakulilwa Kayofa announced yesterday.

"Air Namibia will service this route three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, using the Airbus A319," he said.

Air Namibia's acting commercial general manager Wimpie van Vuuren said the Windhoek-Luanda route was the airline's most profitable route from 1998 to 2015.

"The situation changed when the Angolan economy weakened and passenger demand for air travel declined. To adapt to these economic changes, from 2016/17, Air Namibia reduced the number of flights from seven to six per week, then to five. By 2018/19, the number of flights was reduced to four per week," he added.

Van Vuuren said after some market analysis, a decision was taken to temporarily suspend operations during the low season to reduce losses to the airline.

"With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit our neighbouring country, and vice versa, Air Namibia [has] restructured the operation to meet the current demand with the resumption of this route," he noted.

- Nampa-Xinhua