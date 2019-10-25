Nigeria: Zainab Aliyu - Court Adjourns Hearing On Alleged Drug Trafficking

25 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Kano — A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has adjourned hearing in the case involving six airport workers who allegedly inserted illicit drugs in the luggage of one Zainab Aliyu, while on her way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

Zainab was arrested two days after her arrival in Saudi Arabia and was incarcerated for some months following the discovery of the drugs in her bag. She was later released when it was found that a syndicate was behind the incident and that she was unaware of the drug and how it got into her bag. It was later alleged that a syndicate at the Kano international airport was behind her ordeal.

During the sitting, counsel to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Femi Olaritumba, presented two witnesses before the court, one of them was the woman who facilitated the trip for Zainab and her mother.

She told the court that she handed over three passports and three bags belonging to Zainab and two others, but she did not know how the drugs got into one of the bags.

The accused persons, Umar Shehu, Umar Sanda, Sani Sulaiman, Nuhu Adamu, Rauda Adediji Uduson Oweh and Sani Hamisu, all former staff of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Justice Lewis Alagoa adjourned the matter to November 21 and 22, 2019 for continuation of hearing.

