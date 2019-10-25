South Africa: Chetty Helps Dolphins to Draw Against Cobras

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nick Tatham - Gameplan Media

Cape Town — Another fighting second innings half century from Cody Chetty helped the Dolphins to a draw against the Cape Cobras in their CSA 4-Day Domestic Series match at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Thursday.

The Cobras had batted well and put themselves in the prime position when they were bowled out for 491 in their first innings, handing them a lead of 166 runs on the final day.

With first innings centurion Grant Roelofsen picking up an injury to his finger when wicket-keeping, Smangaliso Nhlebela opened the batting with Vaughn van Jaarsveld.

Unfortunately the experiment didn't work as Nhlebela fell for a duck and then the dangerous Marques Ackerman fell the next ball to Dane Paterson.

The Dolphins were six for two when Chetty joined Van Jaarsveld at the wicket.

The pair added 39 for the third wicket and cut into the deficit before Van Jaarsveld was caught for 37 off 39 deliveries.

Khaya Zondo fell twenty runs later, caught by the wicket keeper for eleven. Andile Phehlukwayo then added ten and Roelofsen chimed in with 13.

At the loss of Roelofsen the Dolphins were 121 for six, trailing by 45 runs.

Rob Frylinck joined the steely Chetty at the wicket and the pair erased the remaining 45 runs and then put the game beyond the reach of the Cobras.

It was a match saving partnership as their unbeaten 77 run stand put the game to bed.

Chetty finished with a patient 69 not out off 203 deliveries while Frylinck was 44 not out at the other end. The Dolphins ended on 198 for six in their second innings.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

