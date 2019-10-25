South Africa: Van Der Dussen Shows Good As Lions, Knights Draw

24 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Half-centuries by Rassie van der Dussen and Dominic Hendricks were the only incidents of note on an uneventful final day of the 4-Day Domestic Series match between the Lions and Knights that petered out to a draw in Kimberley on Thursday.

The pair shared a 116-run fourth-wicket stand at the Diamond Oval, before the defending champions declared on a 178 for five, giving the hosts an unlikely target of 322 in around 63 overs.

The Central Franchise batted for only 20 of those overs, before the captains shook hands with the score on 62 without loss thanks to Raynard van Tonder's 35 and 26 by Grant Mokoena.

The Lions had resumed day four on 89 for three with the Proteas star showing some good form in his second match of the 2019/20 season by striking a useful 75 (137 balls, 8 fours).

He was eventually dismissed by Shaun von Berg (2/65), and, when Hendricks at the other end was run out by Pite van Biljon for 63 (218 balls, 3 fours), it prompted the away side to close their innings.

The Knights then started well thanks to Van Tonder and Mokoena, before the captains decided that a result would not be possible on a lifeless wicket - the two teams settling for a draw.

Reeza Hendricks was named man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 168 in the first innings.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

