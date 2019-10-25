South Africa: Comrades Entries to Open Final Week in October

Cape Town — The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that entries into next year's 95 th Comrades Marathon open at 08:00 on Monday, October 28.

The entry period closes on 30 November 2019 or as soon as the entry cap of 27,500 entries has been reached. Prospective entrants are encouraged to get their entries in early to avoid disappointment, considering that entries sold out in just six days for the 2019 race.

Entry fees for the 2020 Comrades Marathon are as follows:

- South African: R 600.00

- Foreign Athletes - Africa/ SADC countries: R1500.0

- Foreign Athletes - International: R3800.00

Entry is free to all runners who have completed the Comrades Marathon 25 times or more.

Runners can enter as follows:

- online via the Comrades Marathon website: www.comrades.com or the Comrades App;

- by posting their completed entry form with proof of payment to the CMA Office: P.O. Box 100621, Scottsville, 3209;

- by handing in their completed entry form together with the original deposit slip at Comrades House, 18 Connaught Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg; as no cash will be accepted.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James has advised that the entry cap has been increased from 25,000 to 27,500 entries, making the Comrades Marathon the largest single distance road race in South Africa. Of this 27,500 entry allocation, 7,000 entries are reserved exclusively for novice entrants and 2,500 entries are reserved exclusively for international entrants.

James says, 'In line with the CMA's Driving Philosophy of being 'people-focused and putting runners first', we have left the entry fee of this year unchanged, for next year's race. While the fee remains flat at R600 per South African entrant, the contracted service provider's transaction fee which was previously absorbed by the CMA will now be paid directly by the entrant, as per other major races that apply this model."

James added: "We have exciting plans in place for next year's Down Run which will finish at Durban's acclaimed Moses Mabhida Stadium for the second time. Qualifying for the 2020 Comrades Marathon is applicable as of August 24, 2019 till May 4, 2020. The qualifying criteria for next year's Comrades Marathon will be to complete a standard 42.2km marathon in under 4 hours and 50 minutes, or a 56km ultra-marathon in under 6 hours and 45 minutes."

The 95 th Comrades Marathon will be a Down Run on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The race starts at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 05:30 and ends 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, covering a 90,2km distance.

This will be the 47 th Down Run in Comrades history.

- Comrades Marathon Association

Source: <b>Sport24</b>