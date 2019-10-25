South Africa: Religious Autonomy, Constitution Prescripts Clash in Same-Sex Debate As Marriage Act Comes Into Focus

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Just hours into the Home Affairs ministerial dialogue on the enhancement of South Africa's marriage policy, delegates found themselves locked in a debate on religious autonomy versus the provisions of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi convened a gathering with religious leaders in Cape Town in a continued effort to shed light on the limitations of the South African Marriage Act and to find a way to enhance it.

The acting department's director-general, Thulani Mavuso, said with the changing dynamics of the world, some legislation, which was relied upon by the government, had caught them flat-footed at times.

"The personal choices people make when it comes to marriage have changed and legislation has to reflect that."

Mavuso added doing so would ensure that the department was not dragged to court for the limitations on legislation.

By the time Motsoaledi - who was stuck in Cabinet commitments for much of the morning - joined the conversation, tempers had already flared.

Much of the conversation had shifted from legislation to imposing of theological views, with the main bone of contention being the officiating of same-sex marriages.

"The Christian doctrine is at odds with me [as a marriage official] marrying same-sex couples," one member of the audience declared.

Another went as far as pleading for legislation not to "force us" to go against personal beliefs (on same-sex marriages), but whatever changes were made to existing legislation "must be in line with the Constitution", the member said in the same breath.

Motsoaledi said: "I'm not here to change your religious views. I am here because current legislation is not working and is not in line with our Constitution.

"Everything we do should be underpinned by equality, non-discrimination and human dignity.

"I won't force anyone to officiate same-sex marriages because of their beliefs, but watch out for the legal challenge on the grounds of discrimination."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.