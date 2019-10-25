Africa: President of Seychelles Urges Russia to Help Combat Climate Change At Russia-Africa Summit

25 October 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

President Danny Faure said he is counting on Russia to lead in the fight against climate change, a statement made at the historic, first Russia-Africa Summit.

Seychelles continues to be a leading voice in the urgent need for climate action and sustainable development in the African continent, President Faure told participants at the summit on Thursday.

"We count on the Russian Federation to accompany us in these defining moments to truly combat climate change. Seychelles will continue to raise its voice in all fora for climate action, ocean protection and the blue economy," said Faure.

He added that "as we concentrate our efforts in building our partnership for the benefit of our people, we must be mindful that climate change remains the number one global threat to our existence."

The Russia-Africa summit was opened by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Around 3,000 delegates from across Russia and Africa met in the summit to discuss an array of topics including nuclear energy and business investment.

The President of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, participated in the opening plenary of the summit and a panel discussion on "Investing in Africa" on Wednesday.

He also attended a gala dinner hosted by President Putin, featuring Russian cultural performances.

Faure will return to Seychelles on October 27.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

