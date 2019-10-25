Rwanda: Samuel, Moise Mugisha to Ride for Roche Vendée Next Season

25 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

French club lmp-La Roche Vendée Cycling have completed the signing of two Rwandan riders Samuel Mugisha and Moise Mugisha in a deal that will see them riding in France next year.

The two cyclists will fly to France to join their new Nantes-based club in December after securing their entry visa and work permits.

JUST IN: #Rwanda-n riders Samuel Mugisha (L) and Moise Mugisha will join French club lmp-La Roche Vendée Cyclisme for the 2020 season.

The two are currently part of Team Rwanda's six-man roster at the 2019 Tour du Faso that gets underway tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IpXtOpvB7K

-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 24, 2019

Samuel Mugisha, the winner of the 2018 Tour du Rwanda, joins the French side after spending the last three years with South Africa's Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka, while Moise is set for his professional debut in Europe from local club Fly Cycling.

Moise joins the professional ranks after two years as one of the most promising riders in local cycling where he won medals -- including gold -- at this year's African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia as well as at the All-Africa Games in Morocco.

Both riders are part of Team Rwanda's six-man squad that begins the quest for the 2019 Tour du Faso title on Friday.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.