Rwanda: Samuel, Moise Mugisha to Ride for Roche Vendée Next Season

French club lmp-La Roche Vendée Cycling have completed the signing of two Rwandan riders Samuel Mugisha and Moise Mugisha in a deal that will see them riding in France next year.

The two cyclists will fly to France to join their new Nantes-based club in December after securing their entry visa and work permits.

Samuel Mugisha, the winner of the 2018 Tour du Rwanda, joins the French side after spending the last three years with South Africa's Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka, while Moise is set for his professional debut in Europe from local club Fly Cycling.

Moise joins the professional ranks after two years as one of the most promising riders in local cycling where he won medals -- including gold -- at this year's African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia as well as at the All-Africa Games in Morocco.

Both riders are part of Team Rwanda's six-man squad that begins the quest for the 2019 Tour du Faso title on Friday.

