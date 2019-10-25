South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested With Stolen Livestock

25 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Qumbu Stock Theft Unit (STU) together with Mbizana STU, Maluti STU, Mthatha STU accompanied by the OR Tambo District Vispol members conducted an anti-stock theft operation yesterday, 24 October 2019 that has resulted in the recovery of suspected stolen livestock, fifty four (54) sheep were recovered and two suspects were subsequently arrested.

Two suspects, aged between 22 -33 from Sulenkama were arrested and charged for stock theft after they were found in possession of 54 sheep. Fourteen (14) out of 54 sheep were positively identified by the complainant and owner.

The suspects are expected to appear before Qumbu Magistrate's Court today, 25 October 2019.

Another 48 goats were recovered at Etwa and are impounded at Qumbu pound, anyone with missing goats is urged to come forward and identify them.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Ntshinga welcomed the successes and collaboration between the various units. "We must combine strategies, resources and coordinate efforts to thwart stock theft activities at all cost," said the Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga.

