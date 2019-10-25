Rwanda: Ulimwengu Seals Move to Shaanxi Chang'an

25 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports striker Jules Ulimwengu has joined Chinese second tier side Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic at an undisclosed fee after powering the Blues to their 9th league title last season.

The Burundi-born goal machine, according to reports, will be earning $200,000 (about Rwf 182million) per year at his new club.

Times Sport understands that Ulimwengu and Shaanxi Chang'an started the transfer talks back in June but the player was not able to get his travel documents in time.

Despite Ulimwengu remaining with one year of contract with Rayon, the Rwanda Premier League champions agreed to let him take up the new challenge in China, but the club will rack in $55,000 (Rwf55.5 million) from the transfer.

Ulimwengu, who was the league's top-scorer with a record 20 goals last season, becomes just the third African player in the club's current squad after Nigerian John Owoeri and Oscar Maritu from DR Congo.

Shaanxi Chang'an and their fans in Jilin Province see him as a suitable addition to their striking department as they look to earn promotion to in topflight league after just three seasons in the lower division.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Tags:Rayon SportsJules Ulimwengu

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.