Rwanda: Ulimwengu Seals Move to Shaanxi Chang'an

Rayon Sports striker Jules Ulimwengu has joined Chinese second tier side Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic at an undisclosed fee after powering the Blues to their 9th league title last season.

The Burundi-born goal machine, according to reports, will be earning $200,000 (about Rwf 182million) per year at his new club.

Times Sport understands that Ulimwengu and Shaanxi Chang'an started the transfer talks back in June but the player was not able to get his travel documents in time.

Despite Ulimwengu remaining with one year of contract with Rayon, the Rwanda Premier League champions agreed to let him take up the new challenge in China, but the club will rack in $55,000 (Rwf55.5 million) from the transfer.

Ulimwengu, who was the league's top-scorer with a record 20 goals last season, becomes just the third African player in the club's current squad after Nigerian John Owoeri and Oscar Maritu from DR Congo.

Shaanxi Chang'an and their fans in Jilin Province see him as a suitable addition to their striking department as they look to earn promotion to in topflight league after just three seasons in the lower division.

