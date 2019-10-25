Tunisia: Ugtt Condemns Demonisation Campaigns Against Union

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) denounced the "demonisation campaigns conducted by anti-union and anti-constitutional political parties supported by media professionals" targeting some of the union's leaders.

In a statement published after a meeting of its extended Executive Committee, the union called trade unionists "to be vigilant, reinforce their unity, continue their efforts to close ranks, raise awareness and promote their union and its historical activist achievements."

The UGTT also "condemned the attack against media professionals aimed to muzzle and restrict the freedom of expression and the citizens' right to information," estimating that these structures of the profession "are the best capable to reform the media on the basis of the press code and in compliance with the law, by getting away from the demonisation, betrayal and instrumentalisation."

Besies, the Union reiterated call to speed up the formation of the government, in light of the results of polls and "on the basis of efficiency," which UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Tabboubi affirmed at the beginning of the meeting.

At the security level, the union commended the successes achieved by the military and security institutions in the elimination of "the most powerful terrorist leaders," recommending continued vigilance and mobilisation "to eradicate the terrorists' funding sources, while devising an integrated strategy to combat terrorism from its intellectual and social roots."

The UGTT also condemned "the precipitation of some people for the normalisation with the Zionist entity through mechanisms disguised under the cover of suspicious associations, the last of which is the "colloquium of normalisation" entitled "Non-traditional Threats in the Mediterranean," organised in Tunisia with the participation of the European Institute of the Mediterranean, the Near East South Asia (NESA) Center for Strategic Studies, "in the presence of a senior official of the Zionist Histadrout (main Israeli trade union) and the direct participation of several Tunisian associations with ambiguous composition, funding sources and goals."

The union called the authorities to investigate into this matter and prevent the holding of such normalisation seminars, commending the fact that the President of the Republic consider normalisation as an act of treason and calling for a legal initiative aimed to criminalise normalisation.