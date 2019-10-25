Tunisia: Approved Private Agricultural Investments Down 31.8 Percent (First Nine Months of 2019)

25 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The approved private agricultural investments declined by 31.8% in numbers (2,647) and by 23.6% in value (358.7 million Tunisian dinars), during the first nine months of 2019.

These investments will help generate 3,393 permanent jobs, including 184 jobs for higher education graduates, according to data provided by the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA).

The purchase of 1,181 tractors (68.5MD) were approved during the same period, against 2,303 (147.3MD) in 2018, hence a 21.3% drop in investments in the agricultural machinery, against 31.1%.

The declared investment operations in the first nine months of 2019 reached about 5,643 worth 1,047.2 MD against 6,526 operations worth 1,095.3 MD during the same period in 2018.

The APIA granted 3,300 cashing orders of bonuses worth 83.9 MD, against 3,500 orders during 2018 (65.3 MD) and 4,950 orders in 2017.

The investments of the Agricultural Promotion and Development Companies (SMVDA) edged up 53.8 MD against 20.1 MD during he same period last year.

This rise is due to the start to materialise projects of promoters beneficiaries of State lands as part of the 36 list

In September 2019, five investment operations as part of foreign co-operation were approved. Thry are two operations regarding the organic olive oil and prickly pear production and the setting up of a meat processing and packaging unit.

The agency also approved up to September, the granting of 61 loans (6 MD), including 37 loans in Kasserine and 11 in Sidi Bouzid, against 56 loans (5.5 MD) in 2018.

These loans will help integrate 666 ha in the economic circuit.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Agribusiness
North Africa
Investment
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.