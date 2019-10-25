Nigeria: Govt Signs MOU With Russia On Rail Modernisation

25 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on behalf of the federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with Russian for the modernisation, development of railway infrastructure, rehabilitation of existing Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) rolling stock-fleet and upgrading of workshops across the country.

A statement from the ministry said the MoU, involves two Russian firms: Russian Joint Stock Company Russian Railway (JSCRR) and Transmash Holding, a private rolling stock manufacturing company.

It said in signing the agreement with CEO-Chairman, Joint Stock Company Russian Railway, Oleg Belozerov and the CEO Transmash holding, Mr. Kirill Lipa during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Amaechi said this would boost and fastrack the construction of the rail manufacturing company in Nigeria.

The Minister reiterated that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure the development of a standard rail infrastructure in line with best practices.

He also noted that before the end of December, Nigeria will receive 20 locomotives and wagons which will be used for the Railway service on Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Itakpe-Warri rail line.

