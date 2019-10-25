Liberia: President Weah Accepts Patray's Resignation

25 October 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia:The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has accepted the resignation of Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Governor, Nathaniel R. Patray.

The former CBL Executive Governor resigned on October 24, 2019 with immediate effect.

His resignation followed President Weah's recent pronouncement that he would restructure the Central Bank of Liberia towards tackling the Country's economic challenges.

President Weah profoundly thanked Mr. Patray for his services to the Government and people of Liberia. He said Mr. Patray's acceptance to serve as a Governor during the challenging times was remarkable. He wished the former CBL Governor well.

The Liberian Leader assured Mr. Patray that he can be called upon to serve his Country in other capacities when the need arises.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader has named Dr. Musa Dukuly as Officer-In-Charge of the Central Bank of Liberia pending the appointment and subsequent confirmation of a new Governor.

The Central Bank of Liberia previously called "National Bank of Liberia" was founded on 18 October 1999 by an act of national legislature and began operations in 2000. It is a member of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion.

