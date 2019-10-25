Nigeria: Declining Maritime Professionals - Shippers Council Targets Students

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has said it is targeting young secondary school students with maritime business awareness programmes to drive their interests in taking up careers in the maritime industry.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when the management of Media Trust Ltd paid him a courtesy call. Media Trust is the publisher of the Daily Trust titles, the Kilmanjaro, Aminiya, Tambari, Teen Trust among other titles. The Media Trust Team was led by its' Editor-in-Chief/CEO Mallam Manir Dan-Ali.

"So introducing maritime business to the students early will assist them in choosing carriers in maritime. So we want to introduce basic maritime operations or activities to the children to catch them young," he said.

He said already, there are two schools in their host community in Lagos they are impacting with maritime education adding that one of the schools is in Apapa while the other one is in Ajegunle.

The ES who expressed excitement over the Teen Trust, a publication targeted at secondary school students, also promised that the NSC will subscribe for some of its adopted schools as its corporate social responsibility efforts.

"Just last week, we had a meeting and we discussed how we will introduce maritime business to young Nigerians. It is only a few universities that offer courses in admiralty law," he said.

According to him, this is critical as Nigeria needs to boost its maritime resources since oil fortunes are fast fading out.

"A part from oil, maritime is the best contributor to national economy in terms of employment, growing the economy, supporting infrastructure, and contribution to the GDP. By the way things are going, oil resources would soon be a thing of the past with discoveries in alternative source of energy," he noted.

Earlier, the Daily Trust Editor-in Chief, Mallam Dan-Ali said the purpose of the visit was to introduce the Teen Trust to the Council because of its impact on young Nigerians, adding that it could be a good CSR tool to impact young people.

He also called on other Nigerians and corporate organisations to invest in school students by subscribing to the Teen Trust for their any secondary school of their choice.

He said the paper is only available on subscription and it is not sold on the streets.