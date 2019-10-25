South Africa: DA a 'Resilient Party of Rules and Procedure' - Zille

25 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The leaderless DA is "a resilient party of rules, structures and procedures", party Federal Council (FedCo) chairperson Helen Zille said on Friday.

She announced in a statement that the party would elect an interim federal leader and interim federal chairperson on November 17. Earlier on Friday, Zille also tweeted this.

"The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Executive (FedEx) resolved to have a special Federal Council (FedCo) meeting to elect an Interim Federal Leader and Interim Federal Chairperson based on legal advice from the DA Federal Legal Commission (FLC)," reads Zille's statement.

"The election will take place on Sunday, 17 November 2019, at Nkululeko House in Bruma, Johannesburg and will be overseen by the DA Presiding Officer of Federal Council Elections, Desiree Van Der Walt."

Van der Walt also presided over Zille's election last Sunday.

The following day, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced his resignation. Two days later, Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader and Athol Trollip as federal chairperson, effectively rendering the party leaderless.

Under normal circumstances, the federal chairperson would fulfil the functions of the federal leader if he or she had resigned.

Zille said the interim leadership would hold their positions until the Federal Congress was convened - which is provisionally set for April 2020.

"The DA is a resilient party of rules, structures and procedures and looks forward to electing an interim leader through constitutionally sound processes," she said.

"The past two weeks have been a difficult period for the party, and we thank our members, supporters and staff for their continued commitment during this time."

"The DA wishes to assure South Africans that where we govern, we will continue to showcase our unmatched record in delivering services, and where we are in opposition, we will be constructive but firm.

When Maimane announced his resignation on Wednesday, he said: "[T]he DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building One South Africa for All."

In her statement, Zille said otherwise: "The DA remains committed to building One South Africa for All, underpinned by our values of Freedom, Fairness, Opportunity and Diversity."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Young African Entrepreneurs Shine at the 2019 Anzisha Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.