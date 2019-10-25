Kenyan Firms Work With a Hungary Firm to Kick Cybercrimes Out of the Country

During the October Global Cybersecurity awareness month, ACPM has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Strathmore University, @iLabAfrica Centre and BCK Kenya to ensure safety for Kenyans to access the internet without having their data compromised. ACPM IT Consulting Ltd. an international consulting company also announced its expansion Consulting to Kenya.

The Strathmore ACPM SOC as a Service will provide the best way for companies to outsource their Security Monitoring by providing the benefits of 24/7 monitoring, decrease in the cybersecurity threats to IT infrastructure, achieving regulatory compliance and Saving money.

The African market is experiencing significant rise in cybercrime due to fast-paced technological advances and companies are investing more in Cybersecurity experts to help prevent cyber-attacks.

Through the Hungarian Embassy in Kenya, ACPM IT is collaborating with @iLabAfrica Strathmore University and BCK to provide information and assistance to academic and commercial sector in Kenya on risk reduction and computer security incidents. This partnership will equip African students with the technical skills and certifications required to help companies prevent cybercrime and build the Kenyan economy.

@iLabAfrica- Strathmore University has built an international reputation for its world-class academic teaching, professional training, and research in technology. Working with ACPM IT and BCK, the University has already begun training students on various cyber security training programs and is providing cybersecurity services to potential clients.

"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between ACPM IT Solutions, ILabAfrica and BCK features a historic moment as the first Foreign Direct Investment from Hungary to Kenya. This partnership will ensure the training and employment of highly-skilled cybersecurity experts to run the SOC and will save billions of Kenyan shillings for those companies that are affected by cybercrime in Kenya.," said Mr Marton Milkos, CEO, ACPM IT.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

@iLabAfrica, a Centre of Excellence in Research and Innovation in Information Communication Technology at the University, is spearheading the rollout and students will be able to benefit from access to high-quality learning online resources, hands-on lab experiences to develop technical skills, and the opportunity to achieve industry-recognised cybersecurity certification to complement their chosen fields of study.

"We are delighted to be part of this partnership with ACPM IT and BCK to help train and equip our students and the public with the right skills to help companies in Kenya fight cybercrime. We are happy for the support from the Hungarian Embassy in Kenya for helping to facilitate this partnership from a government perspective in partnership with Academia and Media. From this collaboration we look forward to bring skills to the local workforce, provide a service to local companies and an opportunity for us to further embark on research and understand what is happening in the world of IT in Kenya." said Dr. Joseph Sevilla, Director @iLabAfrica, Strathmore University.