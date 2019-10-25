Nigeria: Restricting Movement in Schools, Safe for Students

25 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bamas Victoria

Restricting the entry and exit of people in a school premises is one of the ways to ensure security and safety of students, an educationist, Dr E.N. Patrick has said.

Patrick, who is the Managing Director of Prudential International School, Gwarinpa, Abuja disclosed this during a briefing along with parents who have pupils in the school. He said: "We have heard of cases where strange persons walk into schools and pick children that don't belong to them, because there are no security mechanism and modalities put in place to restrict the in-and-out movement of people".

He explained that because of the cases of abduction the school took precaution by installing a control access mechanism. "We decided to introduce an 'access control system' - an electronic device installed at the gate of the school.

"Parents and staff of the school are provided with access card that gives them access into the school compound without such card they won't be able to gain access," Patrick noted.

He added that because of this system the school is confident that strange persons cannot gain access into its premises without management's authorization.

Dr. Patrick who called on other school administrators to take such precaution also called on the government to subside the cost the control access system is capital intensive.

A parent, Asmau Abubakar Illo, said the security measures taken by the school help keep parents' mind at ease.

Another parent, Jessica Adams, said she enrolled her child in the school primarily because of the security measures taken by the management to protect the students.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

