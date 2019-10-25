South Africa: Qumbu Man Arrested for Drugs

25 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of Operation Stabilisation, an intervention measure established by the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga to combat crime, stock theft and proliferation of illegal weapons, embarked on an intelligence driven operation at Qumbu resulting in the following success.

One suspect, a male aged 32 from Ngcolokini Administrative area was arrested after being found in possession of drugs. He was charged for dealing in drugs and the suspect was detained at Qumbu police station. He is expected to appear at Qumbu Magistrate' Court today, 25 October 2019.

The following drugs were confiscated.

1 x full mandrax

3 x half Mandrax tablets

11 x Quarters Mandrax

9 x small bompies of dagga

68 x big bompies of dagga

CASH to the amount of R146. 00

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Ntshinga applauded the arrest saying that drugs are fuelling the rise in crime and drug dealers should be arrested and persecuted as they are detrimental to development of young people. "Help us protect our youth by reporting drug dealers anonymously to the police,"she pleaded with the public.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Young African Entrepreneurs Shine at the 2019 Anzisha Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.