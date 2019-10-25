South Africa: Qumbu Man Arrested for Drugs

press release

Members of Operation Stabilisation, an intervention measure established by the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga to combat crime, stock theft and proliferation of illegal weapons, embarked on an intelligence driven operation at Qumbu resulting in the following success.

One suspect, a male aged 32 from Ngcolokini Administrative area was arrested after being found in possession of drugs. He was charged for dealing in drugs and the suspect was detained at Qumbu police station. He is expected to appear at Qumbu Magistrate' Court today, 25 October 2019.

The following drugs were confiscated.

1 x full mandrax

3 x half Mandrax tablets

11 x Quarters Mandrax

9 x small bompies of dagga

68 x big bompies of dagga

CASH to the amount of R146. 00

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Ntshinga applauded the arrest saying that drugs are fuelling the rise in crime and drug dealers should be arrested and persecuted as they are detrimental to development of young people. "Help us protect our youth by reporting drug dealers anonymously to the police,"she pleaded with the public.