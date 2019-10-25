South Africa: MEC Mbali Hlophe Opens Outdoor Gym in Pretoria West

press release

Spring has officially arrived and it's the perfect time to get fit outdoors - a call from MEC Mbali Hlophe

Wearing track suits, takkies and muscle tops, will be the order of the day on Friday, 25th October 2019 when MEC Mbali Hlophe in partnership with Quagga Shopping Centre opens the Outdoor Gym in Pretoria West. This is the first of its kind Outdoor Gym build on top of the building/parking lot.

The gym, set up in the heart of Quagga Shopping Centre parking lot, is not just a recreational facility, but also a thing of beauty. Its equipment, painted in bright colours, surrounded by artificial lawn, catches the eye.

An unusual feature of the gym - and possibly unique in Tshwane - is that it is a R5 gym facility.

MEC Mbali Hlophe said: "often going to a gym can be quite an expensive experience. This gives people an opportunity to use equipment in a public space and it doesn't cost them much".

During her maiden Budget Speech, MEC Hlophe emphasized the importance of getting Gauteng citizens to keep fit, live a healthy while having fun. "This initiative aimed at encouraging communities to practice healthy lifestyles, while keeping fit. A healthy body is equal to a healthy mind", she continued.

With no doubt, the private sector has much to offer in terms of the financial resources, people skills and experience as an investment in public infrastructure and services.

"It is the department intention to continue interacting with stakeholders, in particular business, because we know that, by working together we can unlock the sports, arts, culture and recreation opportunities nation building and economic opportunities", she continued.

Details of the Outdoor Gym opening are as follows:

Date: 25th October 2019

Time: 14h30 for 16h00

Venue: Quagga Shopping Centre, Pretoria West

The equipment is made out of robust, weatherproof material, and it can withstand rain, sun and cold. People of all ages and fitness levels can use it.

Outdoor gym gives people the chance to exercise in the open-air using equipment that allows them to regulate the intensity and this outdoor gym is like a family centre, where families can relax and enjoy spending time together.

Quagga Shopping Centre manager calls upon the community should use these outdoor facilities to improve their health and fitness. Let us develop a healthy and active province BETTER TOGETHER.

Successful sports, arts, culture and recreation development depends largely on effective partnership and networking with a wide range of community groups, service providers, facility operators, National Governing bodies, local authorities and voluntary groups.

Issued by: Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation