Zimbabwe: Academics Add Voice to Sanctions Debate

25 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Muchinguri and Victor Maphosa

Academics have added their voices to growing calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Zimbabwe has been living under sanctions, which have brought untold suffering to its citizens for the past 19 years.

In her study titled the "Impact of Sanctions: The Human Cost on Zimbabwe" Ms Rebecca Kagura, a Development Studies student at Lupane State University said sanctions have affected all the sectors in Zimbabwe and has caused untold suffering to the generality of citizens.

"The withdrawal of the multilateral financial institutions from providing balance of payments support to Zimbabwe led to other bilateral creditors and donors also scaling down or suspending existing credit facilities to the government of Zimbabwe," she said.

"Zimbabwean Government lost donor support amounting to approximately US$36 million annually since 2001, US$79 million in loans from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and African Development Bank, commercial loans of US$431 million and GDP reduction of US$3,4 billion."

Ms Jessica Ncube, a psychology student at Manicaland University in her study titled; "The impact of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe: An Explorative Study" weighs in saying all the sectors of Zimbabwe were severely affected.

"Zimbabwe lost about US$4,8 billion of revenue in the manufacturing sector in 2010 and US$2,1 billion in 2015 due to failure to get lines of credit resulting in low production," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Young African Entrepreneurs Shine at the 2019 Anzisha Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.