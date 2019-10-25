Nigeria: Goje's Daughter, 4 Other Commissioner-Nominees Get 'Special Treatment' At Assembly

Gombe — The Gombe State House of Assembly yesterday asked the daughter of a former governor of the state, Dr Hussaina Danjuma Goje (Akko), to 'take a bow and go' when she appeared before it for screening as commissioner.

Dr Hussaina, a 35-year-old PhD holder alongside seven others, appeared for screening after the house commenced the exercise for 21 commissioner-nominees forwarded by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

When it was her turn, shortly after she introduced herself before the house, a motion was moved by members representing Akko West and Akko Central state constituencies, Abdullahi Abubakar and Abubakar Mohammed respectively, for the house to allow the nominee to take a bow and go, "considering the contributions made by her father, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, to the development of the state".

The screening, presided over by Deputy Speaker Shuaibu Adamu Haruna, accepted the motion and asked Hussaina Goje to take a bow and go, "based on her professional background and Senator Goje's pedigree."

Four other nominees, Mrs Naomi Joel Awak (Kaltungo), Alhaji Adamu Dishi (Funakaye), Usman Jahun Biri (Nafada) and Batari Dauda Zambuk (Yamaltu/Deba), were also asked to 'take a bow and go' after they introduced themselves to the house.