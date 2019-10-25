Nigeria: Barrack Children, Community Get ICT Centre in Kaduna

Kaduna — Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, and the President of Nigerian Army Officers Wives' Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Umma-Kaltum Tukur Buratai has inaugurated an ICT centre at the NAOWA Vocational Training Centre for the children at the One Division, Kaduna barrack and the host community. The NAOWA vocational centre was renovated and remodelled by Mrs. Salamatu Yahya Faruk, the wife of the General Officer Commanding and NAOWA 1 Division's chairperson. At the ceremony, Mrs. Buratai also donated starter packs, such as sewing machines and popcorn-making machines to best performing students of the centre.

She said part of the association's objectives is the provision of viable vocational skills to support government's initiative towards self-reliance for national development.

Commending the Chairperson 1 Division, NAOWA, for her bold initiatives Mrs. Buratai said, "On our part at the national level, I am glad to inform that the NAOWA Specialist Hospital, Abuja, has been completed and awaiting commissioning. Equally, the College in Kurudu will by God's grace be commissioned next week."

She said the ICT centre will help in empowering women and youths as well as broaden their knowledge in ICT thereby, keeping them abreast with modern trend.