South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa's Family Turns to AfriForum to Help Prosecute His Killers

The family of slain Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa, who was killed in a robbery five years ago, has approached lobby group AfriForum for help in their pursuit of justice.

"We want to know why the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) can't prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over," Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, said.

"I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested... "

He was briefing the media on Friday morning along with his cousin, Siyabonga Meyiwa, to give an update on the investigation into the murder.

Meyiwa was shot dead during a robbery at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, in October 2014.

The family was informed that the murder investigation was completed in February and that a prosecutor was assigned to the case in May.

Sifiso said there wasn't any problem with the police.

However, he added: "The problem is with the NPA. The NPA is giving us problems."

In July, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there was progress in the case when he addressed journalists outside the Meyiwa home in Umlazi, Durban, after visiting the family following the death of Meyiwa's father, Samuel, News24 previously reported.

Meyiwa senior died after suffering a second stroke in three years.

Cele said he and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole had appointed a team to investigate the matter.

When questioned about previous timelines authorities had given, Cele said he had met with national NPA head Shamila Batohi to discuss the matter.

