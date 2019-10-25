South Africa: Phoenix Man Gets Three Life Terms Murdering Former Lover and Her Daughters

A Phoenix man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison for murdering his former married lover and her two daughters.

Colin Pillay, 47, was sentenced on Friday in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

"The accused was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for each count of murder and three years imprisonment for theft. The effective sentence is life imprisonment," NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Kara said the NPA welcomed the harsh sentence, "as intimate partner murders are rife in the country at present. Congratulations to the prosecutor on a job well done".

Pillay was convicted by Judge Philip Nkosi in the same court on Thursday.

Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters, Denisha and Rackelle, were killed on September 20, 2018, in their home at Thasvir Mansions in Phoenix.

News24 reported that a mountain of evidence, from DNA to CCTV footage and eyewitness statements, had been stacked up against Pillay who failed to answer basic questions during cross-examination in court.

When he convicted Pillay on Thursday, Judge Nkosi said he found his version of events implausible.

"It is clear that the State has proved this case beyond reasonable doubt, but the version of the accused is not reasonable and forced.

"I could not find any reason to doubt the credibility of witnesses who gave evidence for the State."

The facts in the case showed that Pillay was a scorned lover who was grasping at straws because his nine-year affair with Govindsamy was ending, said Nkosi.

He said Pillay had become harsh and threatening in text messages to Govindsamy after she began ignoring him.

