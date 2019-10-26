Nigeria: Maryam Yahaya's Nose Piercing Picture Sparks Reactions From Fans

Kano — A series of reactions have been flooding Instagram pages of Kannywood actress Maryam Yahaya ever since she posted a picture of herself with a pierced nose. For many of her fans, especially the male fans, the new look of the actress seemed alien to them and as such didn't go down well with them.

However, the new trend adopted by the actress has had most of her female fans complimenting her new look. However, most of her fans have said that her new look was uncalled for and out of trado -religious passion. Comments began to flow the moment the actress posted the picture on her social media, with some commending and many condemning her decision to pierce her nose advising the actress to remove the ring.

One of her fans Yahaya Usman wrote on her page, "Please you are beautiful and the best actress of kannywood , why do you choose to spoil your image, remove the ring from your nose, it is not important and it doesn't fit you." Another fan wrote, "I have noticed your new look with the nose piercing, it doesn't look good at all. I didn't want to talk about it because I don't want to offend you, but if the truth should be told, you were better without it."

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

A female fan of the actress, however, disagrees with the as she wrote, "You look great and the nose piercing is so fascinating, I like it."

In another twist, the actress decided to post another picture of her without the nose piercing after she took down the picture of her with the nose piercing. Her prompt reaction in removing the picture has been commended by her fans believing she took down the picture out of respect to her fans after many of their responses showed they didn't like her new nose piercing.

Maryam Yahaya, one of the youngest Kannywood actresses has been making waves in the Hausa movie industry recently, with various movie deals offers coming her way. The young actress came into limelight after her role in the movie 'Mansoor' and since then her career in the industry has continued to soar.