Nigeria: I Can't Speak Hausa Fluently - Zahra Buhari

26 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

A daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra, on Friday, stunned guests at a BBC Hausa event when she revealed that she is unable to speak fluently in Hausa, her father's language.

The event was to unveil winners of a literary contest organised by the broadcast station.

Mr Buhari is a Hausa man from Daura, an important Hausa city in Katsina. Zahra's mother, Aisha, is, however, a Fulani from Adamawa.

"I'll make you laugh," Zahra, who is married to businessman Ahmed Indimi said, when asked to make a comment at the ceremony officiated in Hausa.

She said she and her siblings rarely communicate in the language.

"Every day my father would correct my Hausa when I converse with him" she said in Hausa amidst laughter.

She said they usually communicate in "Engausa" a colloquial term for mixing of English and Hausa in a conversation.

She attributed her inability to speak good Hausa to attending schools with "children of white people."

The president's daughter later told interviewers off stage that they mostly speak in her mother's native Fulfude language at home.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Masisi Declared Winner of Botswana Election
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Buhari, Putin Agree to Fast-Track Nigeria-Russia Ties
Young African Entrepreneurs Shine at the 2019 Anzisha Awards

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.