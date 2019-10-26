Nigeria: Family Releases Burial Plans for Veteran Nigerian Journalist, Dele Agekameh

Late veteran journalist, Dele Paul Osigbeme Agekameh, will be laid to rest November 23, family members have announced.

Mr Agekameh, a PREMIUM TIMES columnist until his passage, battled renal disorder for seven years before it finally took him away on Friday, October 11, this year. He died at 60.

While he lived, he fought for the sanity of the system but he died in the hands of this same malfunctioning system.

In his narrative, Mr Agekameh's son, a lawyer, said his father died due to the sluggish response of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to an emergency situation.

"They reportedly claimed that the doctor that could attend to him was busy and they should wait. He was still in his personal car, clinging to life when a doctor went out there to pronounce him dead.

"The doctor, one Dr Olufemi, claimed that he died on arrival. His driver and personal assistant insist he was still responsive after their arrival at LASUTH, " the younger Mr. Agekameh told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile the Agekameh family has made public in a statement the order of proceeding to inter the late Mr. Agekameh.

"The entire family of Iviukhua, Agenebode, Etsako-East LGA of Edo state cordially invite you to the funeral ceremony of our son, father, husband, brother and grandfather who slept in the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 60 years," the statement announced.

Funeral arrangements for the burial of the deceased are slated as follow:

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, between 3pm-6pm, Commendation Service/Service of Songs will hold in his Lagos residence, on plot 1 & 3, Feadalex crescent, Gemade estate, off Gowon estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

The day that follows, November 22, 2019, at about the same time, will be his Christian wake, and it will hold at his Edo residence, in Iviukhua, Agenebode, Etsako-East LGA, Edo state.

Saturday, November 23, 2019 is slated for his interment, and it will take place at his Edo state residence by 8:00 a.m.

The final burial rite, the Thanksgiving Service, is billed for 7-8 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Iviukhua, Agenebode, Etsako-East LGA, Edo state.

Mr Agekameh, who was a columnist for PREMIUM TIMES and the Nation newspaper, might have gone but it doesn't seem his legacies went with him.

Dubbed as arguably Nigeria's best crime, law enforcement and security reporter for his string of exclusive sources within the rank and file of the nation's security services, he broke many groundbreaking crime stories which in turn won him several awards.

A standout one was that which exposed the network of evil genius cross-border robbers that terrorized Nigeria in the early 2000s That story led the police to arrest the notorious cross-border villain, Hamani Tijani.