Nigeria: Chieftaincy Title for IPOB Leader

26 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

A group of traditional rulers, who apparently believe in the Biafra cause yesterday conferred a chieftaincy title of Ihe Africa (light of Africa) on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at a ceremony in Imo State. The event which took place at Amankwo Event Centre in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State was attended by a huge crowd of Biafra activists as well as royal fathers that belong to Council of Ndieze in Biafraland. The IPOB leader, who is currently in exile, was represented by his younger brother, Emmanuel, who was decorated with the chieftaincy regalia. Chairman of Imo State Council of Ndieze in Biafra land, His Royal Majesty, Eze Gideon Ejike, who is the traditional ruler of Orsu in Ideato North local government, said that he was honoured in recognition of his uncommon sacrifice in the quest for Biafra restoration. He said that the royal fathers were in support of the IPOB leader and his quest for Biafra self-determination, adding that he had brought hope to the oppressed people of South -east and South -south areas of Nigeria.

"What Kanu has done for Biafra and indeed Africa cannot be quantified. We don't have money to pay him for bringing us freedom which we now perceive in the air," he said. According to him, Kanu "has fought like a lion, staking his life and everything just to liberate the oppressed people (and) today we are all convinced that Biafra independence is imminent".

